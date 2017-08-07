NBA

Knicks Hire Barack Obama's Brother-In-Law Craig Robinson For Front Office Role

NBA
Chris Chavez
22 minutes ago

The New York Knicks have hired Milwaukee Bucks front-office executive Craig Robinson, who is the brother-in-law of former President Barack Obama, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Robinson, 55, will have a role handling player development and take on the responsibilities of the Knicks' G-League team in Westchester. The Knicks are still shuffling around roles in the front office since parting ways with Phil Jackson. Steve Mills is the team's new president and Scott Perry is the general manager.

Robinson had been with the Bucks since 2015. He also coached at Oregon State and Brown. He was an assistant coach at Northwestern. He played college basketball at Princeton and was college teammates with Mills.

He is the older brother of former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama. 

