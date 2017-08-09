It’s Wednesday, so it’s a great day for dumb summer NBA controversy.

In lane number one...it’s LeBron James!

Behind door number two...Jamal Crawford.

Cue the tinfoil hats.

Man I need some run!! Where y'all hooping at?? Off season please hurry up and end, I have basketball Jones!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

--you know Seattle would LOVE to have you bless @thecrawsover — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 9, 2017

May have to make a day trip up there when I'm back home in LA bro! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 9, 2017

Context: Jamal Crawford is the king of Seattle’s basketball scene and runs a great pro-am there in the summer. LeBron is itching to play. LeBron does own a home in Los Angeles. There are rumors LeBron wants to play in Los Angeles.

I, personally, am not ready to care about this. But you might be!

Also, ‘day trip’ from L.A. to Seattle is quite a flex.