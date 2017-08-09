NBA

No, Not Another LeBron James Twitter Controversy

0:46 | NBA
LeBron James Denies He Wants Kyrie Irving Traded
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

It’s Wednesday, so it’s a great day for dumb summer NBA controversy.

In lane number one...it’s LeBron James!

Behind door number two...Jamal Crawford.

Cue the tinfoil hats.

Context: Jamal Crawford is the king of Seattle’s basketball scene and runs a great pro-am there in the summer. LeBron is itching to play. LeBron does own a home in Los Angeles. There are rumors LeBron wants to play in Los Angeles. 

I, personally, am not ready to care about this. But you might be!

Also, ‘day trip’ from L.A. to Seattle is quite a flex.

