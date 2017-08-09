NBA

The New Timberwolves Uniforms Leaked and They Don’t Look Great

0:49 | NBA
Timberwolves Owner Wants Meeting With Andrew Wiggins Before Max Contract
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The designs for one of the Timberwolves’ new uniforms appears to have leaked online ahead of an official announcement. 

The NBA is moving to Nike uniforms for this upcoming season and several teams have already revealed their new designs. The T-Wolves haven’t released their new duds yet but one sharp-eyed Reddit user spotted Karl-Anthony Towns wearing them in NBA 2K18

 

If you needed further evidence, Andrew Wiggins posted a photo on Instagram where he appears to be wearing the very same shorts Towns is in the screenshot above. 

A post shared by Andrew Wiggins (@22wiggins) on

The shorts on their own aren’t so bad but let’s hope the jerseys look different when they get announced for real. The blue stripe really doesn’t work as well on the shoulders as it does down by the knees. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters