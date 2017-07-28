Extra Mustard

Pacers Release New Jerseys, Lance Stephenson Says He's Going to Buy His Own

Nike takes over from Adidas and becomes the NBA's official outfitter on Oct. 1, and teams have been unfolding their new jerseys over the past week or so. 

From what we've seen so far, Nike hasn't decided to change too much. The Warriors' and Pistons' new uniforms are basically the same exact uniform, apart from the swoosh in place of the Adidas logo. 

The Pacers unveiled their new uniforms on Friday, and they're actually quite different from the Adidas uniform. 'Indiana Pacers' is now written as a circle around the players number, and the team's logo is completely new. 

Lance Stephenson is a big fan of what he sees. 

Stephenson signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Indiana in March, so he should have no problem affording one. 

