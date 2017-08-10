Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Kyrie Irving did not speak to his teammates for consecutive days during the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin on the BBall Breakdown Podcast.

McMenamin was asked whether the Phoenix Suns would be potential suitors for Irving as trade rumors continue to swirl. The Suns hired former Cavalier James Jones to a front office position in July and told McMenamin that Irving didn't speak to his teammates between the first round when the team defeated the Indiana Pacers and before facing the Toronto Raptors.

“He saw Kyrie Irving in the playoffs this year—in between the first round when they beat Indiana and the second round when they played Toronto—go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice," McMenamin said. "On that stage."

“It’s one thing for people to go through your ups and downs during the regular season," he added. "But when you get to the playoffs, the main thing is the main thing, and we’re brothers, and we’re pulling together to get this thing done."

Irving averaged 25.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds last season.

