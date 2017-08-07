NBA

Former Cavs GM David Griffin Believes Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded

John Wall on Kyrie Irving's Trade Request: 'That was Crazy to Me'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Though it’s no longer his decision to make, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin believes Cleveland will honor Kyrie Irving’s trade request. 

“I think Kyrie’s going to end up getting traded,” Griffin said Monday on ESPN’s The Jump.

Griffin and the Cavs parted ways in June and Irving asked the team for a trade in mid-July, reportedly because he wants to move out from under LeBron James’s shadow. While Irving has drawn criticism for asking to leave what many view as a dream scenario playing alongside an all-time great like James, Griffin said he finds Irving’s trade request courageous. 

“He handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to,” Griffin said, responding to comments made recently by former Cavaliers player Ron Harper. “He went to [Cleveland owner] Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else. The absolute worst thing this guy could have done was pretend to be all-in and sink the ship from within. Most guys don't have the courage to do what he did.”

After Griffin’s departure—reportedly over a pay dispute—the Cavs tried to hire Chauncey Billups as his replacement. Billups passed on the job—in part due to low pay—and Cleveland ended up promoting assistant general manager Koby Altman to GM

 

