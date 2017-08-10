Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was arrested for marijuana possession in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, TMZ reports.

Randolph was reportedly arrested for possession with intent to sell, given the large amount of marijuana found. Police arrived in the vicinity of L.A.’s Nickerson Gardens housing project to deal with a large crowd that was “smoking, playing loud music and blocking the roadway.”

The scene was reportedly chaotic, with police vehicles vandalized and unruly behavior taking place. It‘s unclear what directly led to Randolph’s being detained, but he was arrested on $20,000 bail according to the police report. KCRA-TV Los Angeles reported that Randolph was one of three men who initially fled the area, and that he was arrested after being brought out of a nearby housing unit.

Randolph, 36, signed with the Kings this offseason after a long stint with the Memphis Grizzlies. Randolph has a history of legal troubles dating back to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers early in his career. In 2010, he was linked to a police investigation in Indianapolis after a vehicle registered in his name was found in a suspected drug house.

During his time in Memphis, Randolph by and large rehabilitated his image and was regarded as an involved member of the community. Last January, he was given the NBA’s monthly Community Assist award for his continued work helping kids and families in need.

This story is developing.