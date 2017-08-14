The full NBA regular season schedule for the 2017-18 season was revealed on Monday night during NBA TV's release special.

The season will open on Oct. 17 with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Boston Celtics in a rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals before the Golden State Warriors raise their latest championship banner against the Houston Rockets. The full national TV games schedule, including Christmas Day, was released last week.

Click here to see the full 2017–18 schedule.

Four of the biggest games on the schedule are homecomings for players who moved this summer. Chris Paul’s return to Los Angeles with the Rockets comes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 15), new Thunder forward Paul George comes back to Indiana on Dec. 13, Jimmy Butler and Tom Thibodeau make their return to Chicago on Feb. 9 and Gordon Hayward’s first game as a visitor in Utah will be March 28.

The Crossover’s Ben Golliver also passed along this analysis of the slate: