NBA

Report: Cavs preparing for scenario where LeBron James leaves

0:45 | NBA
Report: Kyrie Irving Went Days Without Speaking To Cavalier Teammates During Playoffs
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

On the heels of Kyrie Irving’s trade request, the Cavs are also preparing for a potential scenario where LeBron James leaves the team next summer, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

As the Cavs entertain potential Irving deals, Wojnarowski reports the team wants James to commit long-term before going all-in for the team’s immediate future in a trade. The team wants to protect its future with a potential Irving return. Although the Cavaliers have not given up on “the possibility of re-signing James,” there is no more “blind faith” or total security in that scenario.

The Cavs still hope to re-sign James for the long haul, but without that certainty they are seeking to get younger rather than make a win-now move for a veteran star.

Wojnarowski reports the Cavs are eyeing young stars including Kristaps Porzingis, Jayson Tatum, Josh Jackson and Jamal Murray. The Spurs, Celtics and Bucks reportedly have shown interest in Irving, who could be traded closer to the start of training camp.

James, of course, can leave in free agency after the 2017–18 season.

