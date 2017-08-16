NBA

Report: Dwyane Wade to Reach Buyout Agreement With Bulls in "Next Few Months"

Dwyane Wade and the Bulls are expected to reach a buyout agreement in the next few months, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell

Wade is still owed more than $23 million from the two-year, $47 million contract he signed before last season. Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in sixty games last year. 

The Bulls are in rebuilding mode after dealing All-Star forward Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach Lavine and a pick that became Lauri Markkanen. At 35, Wade's best years are behind him, but he can still provide a scoring punch and his experience would be valuable to a contender. 

Friedell's article insinuates that the Bulls are in full-on tank mode in an effort to improve chances of landing Marvin Bagley III or Michael Porter Jr., so a buyout would make sense for both sides—Wade doesn't want to spend the twilight of his career on a bottom-dweller, while the Bulls will want to get as young as possible.

Should the buyout take place, the Cavaliers have to be the favorite to acquire Wade's services. Wade and LeBron James remain close friends, and both have been vocal about wanting to play with each other again before they retire. 

