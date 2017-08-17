Kevin Durant will not be going to the White House if the Warriors are invited to celebrate their championship victory with President Donald Trump.

“Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant told ESPN’s Chris Haynes on Thursday. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.”

Durant paraded the Larry O’Brien Trophy through the streets of his hometown in Maryland on Thursday. Asked by TMZ during the parade about Trump, Durant said “We don’t f--- with him.”

The White House has yet to invite the Warriors to visit but Steve Kerr said in June that the team would consider attending “out of respect for the institution.” Kerr, Stephen Curry and other members of the Warriors have spoken out in opposition of Trump.

Durant had been quiet on the subject of Trump until Thursday but spoke at length with Hayes about why exactly he opposes Trump. Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible for increased racial tension in the U.S. and the resurgence of white supremacists, Durant told Hayes “He’s definitely driving it.”

“I feel ever since he's got into office, or since he ran for the presidency, our country has been so divided and it's not a coincidence,” Durant continued.

The Warriors will be in Washington on Feb. 28 to play the Wizards with days off before and after.