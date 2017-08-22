NBA

Andrew Wiggins Fires Agent After Negotiating Max Extension With Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins has fired his agent after he negotiated a five-year, $148 million max extension with the Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wiggins filed paperwork with the NBA Players Association on Tuesday to terminate his relationship with agent Billy Duffy after Minnesota had sent the two a contract for a max deal, Duffy told ESPN.

Duffy is the chairman of BDA Sports and one of the league's most high-profile agents. He told ESPN that other agents had been been recruiting Wiggins, adding that they were offering to take no commission fee on his contracts. The NBA allows agents to charge up to four percent commission on contracts.

"We are disappointed that Andrew made this decision, especially after a three-year partnership where we worked closely with Andrew and his entire family," Duffy told ESPN. "Unfortunately, tampering is a common problem in our industry, and that's part of the reason why I've already been in contact with the NBPA to discuss my rights in this matter. Obviously, whenever Andrew signs the max extension that we negotiated with Minnesota, we will work with the NBPA to make sure that our interests are protected."

It was reported earlier this offseason that the Timberwolves were looking to sign the 2014-15 Rookie of the Year to a max extension, but wanted to meet with him first.

Wiggins, 22, is going into his fourth year in the league.

