Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Trade
It was reported earlier this offseason that Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland. On Tuesday, Irving's wish was granted as he was traded to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.
Like any big news, Twitter was quick to respond with plenty of great reactions.
👀— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 22, 2017
🤔— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 22, 2017
Whoops https://t.co/dwja1rN0dL— NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 22, 2017
Isaiah to the Cavs 👀 🏀— Mike Vick (@MikeVick) August 22, 2017
trying to figure out who won the celtics cavs trade like pic.twitter.com/Z8s4v7uwp7— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 22, 2017
Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better!— Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 22, 2017
Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔— Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017
Wooahhhh !! i.e. #GameChangerDeal https://t.co/g9xzXEaBIx— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) August 23, 2017
The 1st player of the 2011 draft was just traded for the last player in the SAME DRAFT. pic.twitter.com/Aa08VeYbTN— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2017
When you get IT but you lose Kyrie but you could get Wade but LeBron could leave but you got Brooklyn's pick and you don't know how to feel pic.twitter.com/1kDVhzQuAg— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2017
It's official. Kyrie is a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/jkId1058DQ— Cycle (@bycycle) August 22, 2017
Cavs: We traded Kyrie— Legends (@LegendsofCH) August 22, 2017
LeBron: For who???
Cavs: Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder
LeBron: pic.twitter.com/TCgmuhCHv8
There were also plenty of great ideas on how J.R. Smith will react to the news.
Opening night: Jr passes to Kyrie for the 12th time "look Lebron I got a career high 12 assists"— DG2 Rollins⚡️🅥 (@TeamDRose14) August 23, 2017
Lebron: that's your 12 turnover Jr...
Jr: pic.twitter.com/f8pAnrUDcC
*First day of Cavs practice— TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) August 22, 2017
JR: "Yo Bron, when did Kyrie become a lefty?"
Bron: "That's Isiah Thomas bro" pic.twitter.com/xPHMJFDcfU
*First day of Cavs practice— Cole Harris (@charris_sfa) August 22, 2017
JR: "Yo Bron, when did Kyrie become a lefty?"
Bron: "That's Isiah Thomas bro" pic.twitter.com/r8i1LJvy4m
JR Smith: Kyrie look way shorter this season— Racks (@NewYork_Minutee) August 22, 2017
LeBron: That's Isiah Thomas
JR Smith: pic.twitter.com/nVdPqsWGJM
*JR at the first Cavs practice* "Holdup... did Kyrie get shorter or did I get taller?" pic.twitter.com/PwHM5Gi1Je— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2017
"LeBron, how kyrie get even worse at defense over the off-season"— Tony X. (@soIoucity) August 22, 2017
"bro that's Isaiah" pic.twitter.com/vCoo7YUi4X
“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?”— trey (@treyzingis) August 22, 2017
“jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” pic.twitter.com/8B1sN0uFgP
And plenty of hot takes about what Danny Ainge has been doing when it comes to trading his assets for big players.
"It ain't trickin if you got it." - Danny Ainge— Michael Smith (@michaelsmith) August 22, 2017
Me: Danny Ainge never lets go of assets to get a star.— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 22, 2017
Also me: DANNY AINGE DON’T GIVE UP THAT BROOKLYN PICK WHAT ARE YOU DOING
seriously, ainge wouldn't throw in that pick to get jimmy butler but does as part of a huge kyrie package? what am i missing here?— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) August 22, 2017
Danny Ainge really dropped the ball by not landing a superstar this offseason. 🙄— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 23, 2017
"Given the chance to pair Kyrie Irving with a franchise cornerstone like Terry Rozier, we had to do it." - Danny Ainge— shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 22, 2017
Celtics fans: “Justifying the trade of the No.1 overall pick was tough, but we made it.”— Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) August 22, 2017
Ainge: “YOU AIN’T SEE NOTHING YET”
My god. I don't care what you think about Cleveland's ownership and or management. They got Ainge to overpay. AINGE. https://t.co/EeyMjRSzuZ— Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) August 22, 2017
And just plenty of other general Twitter hilarity.
LeBron called up Kyrie yesterday to ask him how he thought the eclipse worked and that was the final straw— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) August 23, 2017
Boston reporter: "Hello, I'm from the Globe."— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 22, 2017
Kyrie: "Excuse me?"
PG13 traded. ✅— Matt Sawyer (@MattSawyer21) August 23, 2017
Butler traded. ✅
Paul traded.✅
Kyrie traded. ✅
Melo trapped.💀 pic.twitter.com/lpCDdKhD00
Kyrie to Gordon Hayward when he not chasing down blocks OR finishing at the rim like Bron... pic.twitter.com/CE0yQFW4LM— Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) August 23, 2017
Knicks fans what y'all going to do with all these photoshopped images of Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/BIXzBCfKAg— Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 22, 2017
I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017
The best part of this trade however is that the two teams will meet on the first day of the NBA season when Boston travels to Cleveland on Oct. 17.