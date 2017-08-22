NBA

Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas Trade

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

It was reported earlier this offseason that Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland. On Tuesday, Irving's wish was granted as he was traded to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

Like any big news, Twitter was quick to respond with plenty of great reactions.

There were also plenty of great ideas on how J.R. Smith will react to the news.

And plenty of hot takes about what Danny Ainge has been doing when it comes to trading his assets for big players.

And just plenty of other general Twitter hilarity.

The best part of this trade however is that the two teams will meet on the first day of the NBA season when Boston travels to Cleveland on Oct. 17.

