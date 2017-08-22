These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

It was reported earlier this offseason that Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland. On Tuesday, Irving's wish was granted as he was traded to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick.

Like any big news, Twitter was quick to respond with plenty of great reactions.

🤔 — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) August 22, 2017

Isaiah to the Cavs 👀 🏀 — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) August 22, 2017

trying to figure out who won the celtics cavs trade like pic.twitter.com/Z8s4v7uwp7 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 22, 2017

Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 22, 2017

Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) August 22, 2017

The 1st player of the 2011 draft was just traded for the last player in the SAME DRAFT. pic.twitter.com/Aa08VeYbTN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 22, 2017

When you get IT but you lose Kyrie but you could get Wade but LeBron could leave but you got Brooklyn's pick and you don't know how to feel pic.twitter.com/1kDVhzQuAg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2017

Cavs: We traded Kyrie



LeBron: For who???



Cavs: Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/TCgmuhCHv8 — Legends (@LegendsofCH) August 22, 2017

There were also plenty of great ideas on how J.R. Smith will react to the news.

Opening night: Jr passes to Kyrie for the 12th time "look Lebron I got a career high 12 assists"



Lebron: that's your 12 turnover Jr...



Jr: pic.twitter.com/f8pAnrUDcC — DG2 Rollins⚡️🅥 (@TeamDRose14) August 23, 2017

*First day of Cavs practice



JR: "Yo Bron, when did Kyrie become a lefty?"



Bron: "That's Isiah Thomas bro" pic.twitter.com/xPHMJFDcfU — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) August 22, 2017

*First day of Cavs practice



JR: "Yo Bron, when did Kyrie become a lefty?"



Bron: "That's Isiah Thomas bro" pic.twitter.com/r8i1LJvy4m — Cole Harris (@charris_sfa) August 22, 2017

JR Smith: Kyrie look way shorter this season

LeBron: That's Isiah Thomas

JR Smith: pic.twitter.com/nVdPqsWGJM — Racks (@NewYork_Minutee) August 22, 2017

*JR at the first Cavs practice* "Holdup... did Kyrie get shorter or did I get taller?" pic.twitter.com/PwHM5Gi1Je — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2017

"LeBron, how kyrie get even worse at defense over the off-season"



"bro that's Isaiah" pic.twitter.com/vCoo7YUi4X — Tony X. (@soIoucity) August 22, 2017

“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?”



“jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” pic.twitter.com/8B1sN0uFgP — trey (@treyzingis) August 22, 2017

And plenty of hot takes about what Danny Ainge has been doing when it comes to trading his assets for big players.

"It ain't trickin if you got it." - Danny Ainge — Michael Smith (@michaelsmith) August 22, 2017

Me: Danny Ainge never lets go of assets to get a star.



Also me: DANNY AINGE DON’T GIVE UP THAT BROOKLYN PICK WHAT ARE YOU DOING — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) August 22, 2017

seriously, ainge wouldn't throw in that pick to get jimmy butler but does as part of a huge kyrie package? what am i missing here? — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) August 22, 2017

Danny Ainge really dropped the ball by not landing a superstar this offseason. 🙄 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 23, 2017

"Given the chance to pair Kyrie Irving with a franchise cornerstone like Terry Rozier, we had to do it." - Danny Ainge — shamus (@shamus_clancy) August 22, 2017

Celtics fans: “Justifying the trade of the No.1 overall pick was tough, but we made it.”



Ainge: “YOU AIN’T SEE NOTHING YET” — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) August 22, 2017

My god. I don't care what you think about Cleveland's ownership and or management. They got Ainge to overpay. AINGE. https://t.co/EeyMjRSzuZ — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) August 22, 2017

And just plenty of other general Twitter hilarity.

LeBron called up Kyrie yesterday to ask him how he thought the eclipse worked and that was the final straw — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) August 23, 2017

Boston reporter: "Hello, I'm from the Globe."



Kyrie: "Excuse me?" — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 22, 2017

PG13 traded. ✅

Butler traded. ✅

Paul traded.✅

Kyrie traded. ✅



Melo trapped.💀 pic.twitter.com/lpCDdKhD00 — Matt Sawyer (@MattSawyer21) August 23, 2017

Kyrie to Gordon Hayward when he not chasing down blocks OR finishing at the rim like Bron... pic.twitter.com/CE0yQFW4LM — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) August 23, 2017

Knicks fans what y'all going to do with all these photoshopped images of Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/BIXzBCfKAg — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) August 22, 2017

I'm in Rome, it's 1:30 a.m. and my wife may be considering divorce. I leave analysis of Cavs-Celtics trade to my able colleagues. Good night — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) August 22, 2017

The best part of this trade however is that the two teams will meet on the first day of the NBA season when Boston travels to Cleveland on Oct. 17.