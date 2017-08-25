The Cavaliers are weighing options on what to do about the Kyrie Irving trade after Isaiah Thomas underwent a physical, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas underwent physical today, Cavs still evaluating injured hip and weighing options w/ completion of Irving deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Thomas traveled to Cleveland, took exam and flew back out of town, sources said. All players must pass physical, or a deal can be voided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Thomas was traded along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Net's 2018 first-round pick on Tuesday in exchange for Irving.

Thomas missed three games in the Eastern Conference final due to a torn labrum in his hip. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge said Thomas' hip had "some role" in the decision to trade Thomas and suggested that he might miss some time at the beginning of the season.

Per the NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement, if a player fails a physical a trade can be voided. The most recent occurrence of a trade being voided due to a failed physical was in 2016, when a trade sending Donatas Motiejunas was voided when he failed a physical.