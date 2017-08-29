NBA

Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Increases Hurricane Harvey Donation To $10 million

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has increased his donation from $4 million to $10 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Rockets guard Chris Paul pledged $500,000 of his own to Houston Texans star JJ Watt's fundraiser to help surpass its $1 million goal. Watt has now increased the target to $1.5 million.

"Out hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement. "Leslie Alexander has contributed $4 million to Mayor Sylvester Turner's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever. Please stay safe, Houston."

Alexander recently put the Rockets up for sale and could fetch as much as $2 billion.

