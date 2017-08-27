Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt took to Twitter to start a fundraising campaign to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey, which has pummeled the Houston area in the past few days.

Within the first hour of his tweet, the campaign has raised more than $140,000 for the recovery and rebuilding efforts.

"I'm sitting here watching the news and checking the internet and seeing everything that's going on with Hurricane Harvey and the damages its causing back at home,' Watt says in the video. "It's very difficult. It's very difficult not only because we have family and friends back there. Some guys have young kids. Some guys have wives and families. That's our city. It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It's very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser."

Watch Watt's video below:

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

The Texans will be practicing in Dallas this week.