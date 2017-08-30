How Will Kyrie Irving Fare as 'The Man' in Boston?

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released its over/under for win totals by all 30 NBA teams for the 2017-18 season.

Last year's NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, open with the highest total at 67.5. The Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers are second in the Eastern Conference with a 53.5 total, which is only behind the Boston Celtics' 56.5.

The Chicago Bulls have the lowest total at 21.5.

The Brooklyn Nets finished last season with a 20–62 record and have a projected win total of 28.5.

Below are the win totals sorted from highest to lowest in each respective conference:

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics 56.5

Cleveland Cavaliers 53.5

Toronto Raptors 48.5

Milwaukee Bucks 47.5

Washington Wizards 47.5

Miami Heat 43.5

Charlotte Hornets 42.5

Philadelphia 76ers 42.5

Detroit Pistons 38.5

Orlando Magic 33.5

Indiana Pacers 31.5

New York Knicks 30.5

Brooklyn Nets 28.5

Atlanta Hawks 25.5

Chicago Bulls 21.5

Western Conference

Golden State Warriors 67.5

Houston Rockets 55.5

San Antonio Spurs 54.4

Oklahoma City Thunder 51.5

Minnesota Timberwolves 48.5

Denver Nuggets 45.5

Los Angeles Clippers 43.5

Portland Trail Blazers 42.5

Utah Jazz 40.5

New Orleans Pelicans 39.5

Memphis Grizzlies 37.5

Dallas Mavericks 35.5

Los Angeles Lakers 33.5

Sacramento Kings 28.5

Phoenix Suns 28.5