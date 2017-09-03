Injuries have left Derrick Rose a shadow of his former self but Chinese fans still love him.

Rose is in China currently promoting his new shoe and was in the northern city of Shenyang on Saturday. During an event there, he was shown a video with messages from many of his Chinese superfans. They encouraged him to keep fighting to return to his pre-injury form. They shared stories of how his perseverance inspired them to recover from their own injuries. They called him their hero.

The video struck a chord with Rose, who was overcome with emotion after seeing the outpouring of support.

#Derrickrose #drose don't cry😭😭@Derrickrose 🤘🏼 A post shared by lin elaine (@yzero.elaine) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

another angle A post shared by Constantine Sebastian (@running4everyoung) on Sep 3, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

Rose is a bonafide superstar in China, even more than he is in the U.S. Back in 2015, only Kobe Bryant sold more jerseys in China than Rose.

[via Reddit]