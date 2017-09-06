In a letter for The Players' Tribune, Isaiah Thomas explained all the emotions he felt after being traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers. He described the sadness he felt from knowing he would no longer be a Celtic, the sense of pride he got from a text from Tom Brady and his opinion on the trade not actually helping the Celtics.

For Celtics coach Brad Stevens, the trade and reading the words from his former player also brought along a strong set of feelings.

Brad Stevens read Isaiah Thomas's emotional article with childlike wonder. Stevens: "I love IT." pic.twitter.com/E2kd1PrNRO — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) September 6, 2017

"I read that like a guy who has been in the locker room with him every day for the last two and a half years and flown on the the plane," Stevens says. "Thoroughly enjoyed him, learned a lot from him, and so enjoyed watching his ascent. I mean, it was emotional. I said it in a television interview earlier, I think I was reading it as much as like an 11-year-old kid would."

• The Kyrie Trade Was the Only Move Left for the Celtics

Thomas was sent to Cleveland with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick from the Heat for Kyrie Irving.