NBA

Watch: Brad Stevens Says He Read Isaiah Thomas' Letter 'Like an 11-Year-Old Kid'

0:49 | NBA
Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas: A Tale of Two Ballers
Khadrice Rollins
43 minutes ago

In a letter for The Players' Tribune, Isaiah Thomas explained all the emotions he felt after being traded from the Celtics to the Cavaliers. He described the sadness he felt from knowing he would no longer be a Celtic, the sense of pride he got from a text from Tom Brady and his opinion on the trade not actually helping the Celtics.

For Celtics coach Brad Stevens, the trade and reading the words from his former player also brought along a strong set of feelings.

"I read that like a guy who has been in the locker room with him every day for the last two and a half years and flown on the the plane," Stevens says. "Thoroughly enjoyed him, learned a lot from him, and so enjoyed watching his ascent. I mean, it was emotional. I said it in a television interview earlier, I think I was reading it as much as like an 11-year-old kid would."

• The Kyrie Trade Was the Only Move Left for the Celtics

Thomas was sent to Cleveland with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick from the Heat for Kyrie Irving.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters