NBA

Isaiah Thomas on Trade: 'I Don't Think the Celtics Got Better'

0:49 | NBA
Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas: A Tale of Two Ballers
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

If you haven't already, definitely check out Isaiah Thomas' farewell to Boston on The Players Tribune. Thomas was really candid about the emotions that come with being traded, his time with the Celtics and a text he received from Tom Brady

Thomas' also offered his thoughts on the basketball implications of the trade, which sent Thomas along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving. From the piece:

NBA
Isaiah Thomas's Hip Wasn't the Key to the Cavs-Celtics Trade

"It’s not that I don’t understand it. Of course I get it: This is a business. Danny is a businessman, and he made a business move. I don’t agree with it, just personally, and I don’t think the Boston Celtics got better by making this trade. But that’s not my job. That’s Danny’s. And it’s a tough job, and he’s been really good at it. But at the end of the day, these deals just come down to one thing: business. So it’s no hard feelings on that end. I’m a grown man, and I know what I got into when I joined this league — and so far it’s been more blessings than curses. I’m not sitting here, writing this, because I feel I was wronged. I wasn’t wronged. It was Boston’s right to trade me." 

Those are some strong words, but you can't really expect anything else from a competitor like Thomas. During his time in Boston, he earned his way into Boston fans' hearts with his fearless and relentless style of play, and you don't become an All-NBA performer at 5'9'' without a healthy fix of confidence. 

Time will tell if Thomas or Ainge is correct, but Thomas has proved throughout this ordeal that he is a class act. I'd bet the house that he'll receive an impassioned standing ovation when he returns to the Boston Garden on Jan. 3. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters