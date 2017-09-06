NBA

Dennis Rodman Offers to 'Straighten Things Out' Between USA and North Korea

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has offered his services to help "straighten things out" between the United States and North Korea amid a possible nuclear standoff between the two countries, he told Good Morning Great Britain.

Rodman, 56, has made several trips to North Korea after developing a friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over their shared love of basketball. Kim is reportedly a big fan of the 90s Chicago Bulls. Rodman's last visit came in June.

“For me to go over there and see (Kim) as much as I have, I basically hang out with him all the time," he said, according to Reuters. "We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together. We ride horses, we hang out, we go skiing, we hardly ever talk politics and that’s the good thing.”

North Korea has carried out several nuclear missle tests over the summer and President Donald Trump has threatened to respond with military action, if needed.

"I don't love (Kim)," Rodman added. "I just want to try to straighten things out for everyone to get along together."

On his last visit, Rodman passed along a copy of Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" to Kim.

