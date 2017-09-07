How Will Kyrie Irving Fare as 'The Man' in Boston?

You might know by now that Kyrie Irving has been traded from the Cavs to the Celtics.

2K Sports knows this too, and that is why they have smartly pivoted from their Kyrie game cover in a Cavs jersey to a Kyrie cover in a Celtics jersey.

It’s not clear exactly when this new version hits shelves — the game itself drops Sept. 15 — but safe to say, the Cavaliers edition might be a bit of a collector’s item now.

Introducing the NEW #NBA2K18 cover ft. @KyrieIrving in a Boston Celtics uniform, to be released at a later date! https://t.co/9fcRLMh02k pic.twitter.com/vmdFQkv1vh — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 7, 2017

This will hopefully end the streak of 2K cover athletes switching teams. But stranger things have happened.