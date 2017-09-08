NBA Rookies Reveal Whether They've Ever Been in Love

Interviews with NBA rookies—and rookies across virtually every sport—can be pretty vanilla. They're often asked what their goals are for the season, who they're excited to play against and how life is different from college.

The answers to these questions also tend to be as bland and dry as an untoasted plain bagel, because these rookies receive media training that equips them to answer with cliches. No direspect to any particular rookie, but hearing a guy say he's going to do whatever it takes to help his team doesn't do much for me.

What's fun is seeing guys' responses to questions that are completely out of the blue. Our Rohan Nadkarni wiggled past some NBA rookies' polished exteriors by asking them a simple yet pointed question: Have you ever been in love?

NBA rookies reveal if they've ever been in love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D198FHWrM8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 8, 2017

Malik, my man, whatever happened just know that I am sorry, and I am here for you. It's her loss!