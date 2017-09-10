NBA

#FreeKaep: Stephen Curry Posts Instagram Message In Support of Colin Kaepernick

2:22 | NFL
Who Will Breakout and Disappoint This Season?
Chris Chavez
30 minutes ago

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry posted a quick message of support for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon.

Curry was in attendance for the 49ers season opener against the Carolina Panthers and took a photo of the field with "#freekaep" as the caption below the team logo at the 50-yard line.

Last season, Kaepernick was among the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL as he protested the national anthem to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

In September 2016, Curry told CNBC that he applauded Kaepernick's decision to protest the national anthem by kneeling.

“I love that. I love that there's freedom of speech and he can stand for what he believes in,” Curry said. “There's going to be people that agree with him and there's going to be people that disagree with him, which is what I think our country stands for. Hopefully that'll drive the conversation to bettering the equal rights and treatment of African-Americans and people of color. I applaud him for taking a stand. Hopefully the conversation is about what his message was and not the fact of 'Is he going to stand or is he going to sit for the national anthem?' The conversation was started and will continue.”

Kaepernick's unemployment was a major offseason storyline.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters