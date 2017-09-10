Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry posted a quick message of support for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon.

Curry was in attendance for the 49ers season opener against the Carolina Panthers and took a photo of the field with "#freekaep" as the caption below the team logo at the 50-yard line.

Last season, Kaepernick was among the biggest topics of conversation in the NFL as he protested the national anthem to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

In September 2016, Curry told CNBC that he applauded Kaepernick's decision to protest the national anthem by kneeling.

“I love that. I love that there's freedom of speech and he can stand for what he believes in,” Curry said. “There's going to be people that agree with him and there's going to be people that disagree with him, which is what I think our country stands for. Hopefully that'll drive the conversation to bettering the equal rights and treatment of African-Americans and people of color. I applaud him for taking a stand. Hopefully the conversation is about what his message was and not the fact of 'Is he going to stand or is he going to sit for the national anthem?' The conversation was started and will continue.”

Kaepernick's unemployment was a major offseason storyline.