New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis topped his teammate Carmelo Anthony in The Crossover's annual list of the Top 100 players in the NBA.

Porzingis comes in at No. 33, while Anthony is listed at No. 37.

The 22-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games last season for New York, who missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

Porzingis has said he wants to stay in New York after reportedly being upset with the direction of the team amid skipping his exit interview at the end of the year.

Anthony, who was the subject of trade rumors all season, 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the 2016–17 season.

The Crossover's Ben Golliver says Anthony "has rotted away in New York’s black hole" and "still managed to score in volume with respectable percentages despite very little in the way of help on or off the court."

Anthony, 33, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014 as the team has tried in vain to deal his to various places, including the Houston Rockets.

In order to be traded, Anthony must waive his no-trade clause.

For now, the two players remain teammates just weeks before the team's training camp is set to begin.