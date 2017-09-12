NBA

Stephon Marbury Says He's Attempting NBA Comeback At 40 Years Old

0:59 | NBA
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury says he is attempting to make a comeback to the NBA at the age of 40, he announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

The Beijing Ducks terminated Stephon Marbury's contract in April due to a dispute regarding his role and salary over the next two seasons. The contract included a team option for Marbury to come on as a player or an assistant coach for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Marbury did not want to serve as an assistant and so the team decided to part ways with him. Soon after the contract was terminated, Marbury wrote a letter that said he still planned on playing in the CBA next season. 

In July, he announced that he will join the Beikong Fly Dragons.

Marbury is coming off a year in which he averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 36 games. He has not played in the NBA since appearing in 23 games for the Boston Celtics during the 2008-09 season. He played in the NBA from 1996 to 2009, including five years with the New York Knicks.

