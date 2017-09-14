Stephon Marbury is totally serious about attempting a comeback to the NBA at the age of 40 and he spoke about those hopes with SI Now on Thursday night from Malaysia. He also firmly believes that he is a Hall of Famer because of his career in China and the United States.

"My numbers are Hall of Fame. That's it," Marbury said.

"That's what it comes down to and what you've done," he added. "My mark on basketball globally is beyond – it's never been done before. Something that's never been done before obviously, you have to show homage to that."

As of right now, Marbury is under contract to play the upcoming Chinese Basketball Association season for the Beijing Fly Dragons but when his contract expires in February or March, he wants to make a return to the United States. He previously said that he has spoken with an NBA team and clarified to SI that he was the one who reached out.

"I'm still able to play," Marbury said. "It's not about how old I am. It's about being able to still get on the court and still be able to play."

Marbury hasn't played in the NBA since the 2008-09 season when he appeared in 23 games for the Boston Celtics. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists in his 13-year NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Celtics. He made two NBA All-Star teams.

• Top 100 NBA Players of 2018: Nos. 10-1

Marbury has spent the last nine years in the CBA. The Beijing Ducks terminated Stephon Marbury's contract in April due to a dispute regarding his role and salary over the next two seasons. The contract included a team option for Marbury to come on as a player or an assistant coach for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Marbury did not want to serve as an assistant and so the team decided to part ways with him.

He also mentioned the possibility of one day playing in Ice Cube's BIG3 League, which included several retired All-Stars.

"I do want to get on the court. I want to finish my career playing basketball in China, playing basketball in America and possibly playing in the BIG3. I want to give the fans and those who supported me the opportunity to see me for the last time playing on the basketball court."