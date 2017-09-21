All right, it’s time for the final four of The Crossover’s epic, days-long 1-on-1 tournament. We started with 32 of the NBA’s most intriguing players, and now we’re down to four, which includes three of the top four players in SI’s Top 100 list.

Who will face off in the final? I’m deciding the championship game will take place on an outdoor court in Las Vegas. Your votes will decide who goes.

1. LeBron James vs. 12. Kawhi Leonard

James and Leonard went to head-to-head in back-to-back Finals in 2013 and 2014, and each of them came away with a series win and MVP. Leonard briefly earned the nickname “The Kingslayer” after his 2014 Finals breakout, but LeBron quickly reminded everyone of his dominance by leading the Cavaliers to three straight Finals appearances, performing heroically in each one.

Leonard’s 1-on-1 defense against James has always been great, but can he hold up with absolutely zero help? For all his offensive prowess, James is also a great defender in his own right, so it won’t be easy for either of these players to score. This is the toughest, hardest-to-call matchup of the entire tournament so far. Who ya got?

(If you can't see the poll above, click here.)

2. Kyrie Irving vs. 3. Kevin Durant

Durant dominated his matchup against Warriors’ teammate Stephen Curry, and now he takes on his Nike teammate Irving. Kyrie’s game almost seems like it was designed in a lab somewhere specifically for him to destroy others in 1-on-1. Irving’s flawless handle and layup package is rivaled by no one.

Durant, on the other hand, is a professional scorer, and will likely retire as at the very least a top 20 player all-time. His height is imposing, yet it never slows him down athletically. Durant’s dominated matchups against guards so far this competition, most likely because of his size. If anyone can consistently slither around KD and keep getting buckets though, it’s Kyrie.

(If you can't see the poll above, click here.)