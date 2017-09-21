NBA

The Crossover's NBA 1-on-1 Tournament: Final Four

5:04 | NBA
Give and Go: Best NBA 1-on-1 Tournament Finals

Quickly

  • We've reached the Final Four, with more star power than at any point in The Crossover's 1-on-1 Tournament.
Rohan Nadkarni
37 minutes ago

All right, it’s time for the final four of The Crossover’s epic, days-long 1-on-1 tournament. We started with 32 of the NBA’s most intriguing players, and now we’re down to four, which includes three of the top four players in SI’s Top 100 list.

Who will face off in the final? I’m deciding the championship game will take place on an outdoor court in Las Vegas. Your votes will decide who goes.

1. LeBron James vs. 12. Kawhi Leonard

James and Leonard went to head-to-head in back-to-back Finals in 2013 and 2014, and each of them came away with a series win and MVP. Leonard briefly earned the nickname “The Kingslayer” after his 2014 Finals breakout, but LeBron quickly reminded everyone of his dominance by leading the Cavaliers to three straight Finals appearances, performing heroically in each one.

Leonard’s 1-on-1 defense against James has always been great, but can he hold up with absolutely zero help? For all his offensive prowess, James is also a great defender in his own right, so it won’t be easy for either of these players to score. This is the toughest, hardest-to-call matchup of the entire tournament so far. Who ya got?

 

(If you can't see the poll above, click here.)

2. Kyrie Irving vs. 3. Kevin Durant

Durant dominated his matchup against Warriors’ teammate Stephen Curry, and now he takes on his Nike teammate Irving. Kyrie’s game almost seems like it was designed in a lab somewhere specifically for him to destroy others in 1-on-1. Irving’s flawless handle and layup package is rivaled by no one.

Durant, on the other hand, is a professional scorer, and will likely retire as at the very least a top 20 player all-time. His height is imposing, yet it never slows him down athletically. Durant’s dominated matchups against guards so far this competition, most likely because of his size. If anyone can consistently slither around KD and keep getting buckets though, it’s Kyrie.

 

(If you can't see the poll above, click here.)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters