Can You Find Carmelo Anthony in This Photo?

Carmelo Anthony clearly doesn’t want to play for the Knicks anymore but he’ll be there when training camp opens on Monday. Try as he might to force his way to Portland or Houston, he seems likely to at least open the season playing for the team that’s been trying to run him out of town.

But maybe Melo found a way to sneak out of New York. What if he hides in the background long enough that no one will realize when he’s finally left?

Can you spot him in this photo teammate Mindaugas Kuzminskas posted?

Enhance.

ENHANCE.

There he is, assuming his alter ego: Hoodie Melo.

The next step is to start appearing in the background of Rockets team photos in Hoodie Melo mode, slowly revealing himself until we don’t even question his presence.