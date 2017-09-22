NBA

Can You Find Carmelo Anthony in This Photo?

0:49 | NBA
Report: Carmelo Camp ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Trade Could Happen Before Training Camp
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Carmelo Anthony clearly doesn’t want to play for the Knicks anymore but he’ll be there when training camp opens on Monday. Try as he might to force his way to Portland or Houston, he seems likely to at least open the season playing for the team that’s been trying to run him out of town. 

But maybe Melo found a way to sneak out of New York. What if he hides in the background long enough that no one will realize when he’s finally left? 

Can you spot him in this photo teammate Mindaugas Kuzminskas posted?

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Enhance.

ENHANCE.

 

There he is, assuming his alter ego: Hoodie Melo

The next step is to start appearing in the background of Rockets team photos in Hoodie Melo mode, slowly revealing himself until we don’t even question his presence. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters