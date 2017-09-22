The great Kevin Durant Fake Account Controversy of 2017 has probably already passed its apex. But something I'm looking forward to this season is the use of Durant's odd social media behavior as fodder for trash talk.

Durant's social media habits came under scrutiny this week after he posted several tweets in the third person, seemingly indicating that Durant uses secret fake accounts on both Twitter and Instagram to attack trolls and defend himself. It's the perfect September NBA storyline.

Stephen Jackson may be retired, but he gave us a preview of how Durant's fellow NBA players might use the incident to rhetorical advantage this upcoming season. (Joel Embiid also made fun of Durant on Twitter.) In an appearance on ESPN's The Jump, Jackson called Durant a "little egg avatar," which is pretty much the sickest burn you can dish out in 2017.

“Kevin Durant, I look at you now like I look at everybody else on Twitter and Instagram that has a little egg avatar. You’re that person now. You cannot be excluded from that. Who creates a fake page? If I want to respond to a person on social media, it has to come from my page with the verified check on it,” Jackson said. “He’s a egg avatar now. I have no respect for him. Don’t do that.”

Man, he even brought up the verified blue check mark. That hurts.