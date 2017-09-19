The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Seriously, what is wrong with Kevin Durant? The guy is making $26.5 million a year, joined a super team to get his championship ring and is thought of as one of the NBA's top players. Why is he spending even one second of his day creating fake Twitter and Instagram accounts to argue with people who criticize him?

As you probably know by now, Durant was busted early on Monday for using a second Twitter account (not is offical @KDTrey5 account) to respond to a fan who was annoyed he left Oklahoma City for Golden State. Just like with anything else, once you get caught lying, people start searching for more dirt and other things get exposed.

Sure enough, some Internet sluthing led to an SB Nation writer discovering that Durant also has a secret (but, not secret anymore) Instagram account, @quiresutlan, that he uses to respond to "anonymously" respond to fans. For Durant to do this on multiple social media platforms is just mind-boggling.

How on earth can one of the best athletes on the planet be this thin-skinned? Obviously, it hasn't affected Durant on the court, so it's not a huge issue. But to say this is a bad look is an understatement. Not only should he have better things to do with his time, he should also understand that every single athlete in the universe gets criticized. Responding to strangers on the Internet accomplishes nothing.

Actually, it accomplishes one thing: the trolls will go after Durant even harder now and the comments about only getting a ring because he went to an already loaded Warriors team will only increase.

Plus, Durant is now getting mocked by his own peers.

2. It's been a while since we had a good Mike Francesa tirade. The WFAN Sports Pope went nuts yesterday while talking about Penn State coach James Franklin icing Georgia State's kicker with the Nittany Lions up 56-0 on Saturday.

🚨 Must-Listen 🚨



Mike Francesa LOSES HIS MIND upon learning that Penn State @CoachJFranklin iced Georgia State's kicker while winning 56-0. pic.twitter.com/OrmdHas0L5 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 19, 2017

3. You absolutely must watch this commercial starring Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

4. Eagles defensive end Chris Long continues to show that he is one of the most thoughtful and charitable athletes in sports.

5. Here's a great New York Times story on why baseball players love the show, Friends.

6. Dodgers infielder Justin Turner has a doppleganger, who showed up to L.A.'s game last night in Philadelphia.

7. Lonzo Ball appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night and discussed how he's been practicing his autograph skills.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE's video tribute to the great Bobby "The Brain" Heenan last night was perfect.

BONUS ITEM: I was going to lead this column with Anthony Scaramucci's claims that Gisele kept Tom Brady from going to the White House because he may have once dated Ivanka Trump, but that item was too ridiculous even for me.