Isaiah Thomas is expected to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers by January, the team announced Monday.

But he could return as early as Christmas, Cleveland.com reports, meaning he could play in the Christmas Day NBA Finals rematch against the Golden State Warriors.

"Isaiah Thomas has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement," the statement said. "Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January. His status will be updated again, along with any further timeline adjustments, after the start of the regular season."

The Cavaliers said his status would be updated after the start of the regular season.

The two-time All-Star took three month off after he was forced to miss the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals due to his hip injury.

Last month, Thomas was sent to the Cavaliers, along with Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and two draft picks, from the Boston Celtics in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas, 28, is coming off the best year of his career in which he averaged the third most points per game (28.9) and made the All-NBA second team. He is entering his seventh season.