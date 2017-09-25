LeBron James spoke at Cavaliers media day about Donald Trump's comments on national anthem protests in the NFL, reiterating his strong opposition to the president's sentiment and tone and refusing to refer to Trump by name.

"I salute the NFL, the players, the coaches, the owners and the fans....it was unbelievable. There was solidarity. There was no divide, no divide even from that guy that continues to try to divide us as people. Like I said on one of my social media platforms a couple days, a go, the thing that kind of frustrated me and pissed me off a little bit, he used the sports platform to try to divide us.

"Sport and sports is so amazing, what sports can do for everyone, no matter the shape or size or race or ethnicity or religion or whatever. People finds teams, people find players, people find colors because of sport. And they just gravitate toward that, and it just makes them so happy. And it brings people together like none other. We're not—I'm not—gonna let, while I have this platform, to let one individual, no matter the power, no matter the impact that he should have or she should have, ever use sport as a platform to divide us.

"And then you go to the other side and you don't talk about sports, and they try to divide us from that side as well, and the one thing that I can say and just think about is how can we personally, throughout everything that that guy is doing, no matter if you voted for him or not. You may have made a mistake, and that's okay. If you voted for him, it's okay...Can we sit up here and say that I'm trying to make a difference, and can we sit up here and say I can look at myself in the mirror and say I want the best for the American people, no matter the skin color, no matter the race, no matter how tall or athletic you are, whatever the case may be. Can we sit up here and say we are trying to make a difference?

"Because we know this is the greatest country in the world. This is the land of the free. But, we still have problems just like everybody else."

James also said that the American people run the country, not Trump: "damn sure not him."

"I will in my voice, I will in my passion, I will in my money, I will in my resources to my youth and my inner city and outside my inner city to let these kids know that there is hope, there is greater walks of life, and not one individual, no matter if it's the president of the United States...can stop your dreams from becoming a reality."

James posted a video to Uninterrupted on Saturday after Trump said NFL owners should fire players who protest and referred to a player who protests as a "son of a b----."

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017

"It's not about dividing," James said in the video. "We as American people need to come together even stronger.”

James also responded to Trump's tweet that rescinded Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House after Curry said he didn't want to make the celebratory trip. Shortly after Trump sent the tweet, James sent his own tweet calling Trump a "bum."

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James was asked about the possibility of acquiring Dwyane Wade, who was bought out by the Bulls on Saturday.

"I would love to have D-Wade apart of this team," James said. "I think he brings another championship DNA, another championship pedigree. Brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved and make plays and also just has a great basketball mind. It would be great to have him here, and obviously our front office has done some great things throughout this summer, so obviously I've talked to D-Wade throughout the whole summer...if he can clear waivers, then it's up to our front office. But I hope that we can bring him here, I would love to have him."

While rumors have circulated about James' future, with the Los Angeles Lakers being thrown around as a possible destination, James said he still intends to finish his career in Cleveland.