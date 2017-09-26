What is Michael Beasley Talking About?

Do you know what Michael Beasley is talking about?

Because I don’t. And despite being paid to write the occasional trite blog post for this website, I’m going to spare you my own attempt at explaining this conversation and ask that you watch it and decide.

From Michael Beasley podcast...we debated & disagreed about this (& much more) for at least 15 min. WHO IS RIGHT? 😂https://t.co/2Bess1WpN2 pic.twitter.com/VrnggG7Bk1 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 26, 2017

Do you have to be using 11% of your brain to know that everyone else is using 10%? By asking this question does that mean I‘m using 12%? Would it be bad luck to use 13% of your brain?

Carmelo has left New York. It’s Michael Beasley’s town now.