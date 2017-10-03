NBA

Report: Anti-Knicks NYC Subway Ads Will Be Taken Down

2:20 | NBA
Knicks: How Carmelo Anthony's Departure Helps Kristaps Porzingis
Daniel Rapaport
35 minutes ago

Fox Sports 1 paid for advertising space on the New York City subway and filled that space with advertisements that are harshly critical of the New York Knicks. 

One of the ads features a graphic of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Joakim Noah with the word "HOPELESS" written in orange in front of the two players. Another ad, which is on a seat inside a subway car, reads "NOTHING WILL CHANGE UNTIL DOLAN SELLS THE TEAM."

These ads are, of course, not fictional in nature. The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season and are a combined 117-201 over the past four seasons. Last season was particularly dysfunctional, as owner James Dolan had a very public spat with Knicks legend Charles Oakley.

And as far as "hopeless," goes, well, the Knicks don't have much hope in the short-term; New York traded Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder and have embraced a full rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis.

The ads intend to tap into New York sports fans' (perhaps justified) anger over the franchise's recent futility and bleak immediate future. Still, they're pretty aggressive, particularly considering that they're in the Knicks' home city. Per an FS1 request, the ads will reportedly be taken down, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell

The Knicks open the season vs. Anthony's new team, the Thunder, on Oct. 19.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters