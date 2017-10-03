Fox Sports 1 paid for advertising space on the New York City subway and filled that space with advertisements that are harshly critical of the New York Knicks.

One of the ads features a graphic of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Joakim Noah with the word "HOPELESS" written in orange in front of the two players. Another ad, which is on a seat inside a subway car, reads "NOTHING WILL CHANGE UNTIL DOLAN SELLS THE TEAM."

More photos of "Hopeless" side of subway car ad campaign dissing Knicks (via @NYDNSports) pic.twitter.com/eMDNagQemu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 3, 2017

These ads are, of course, not fictional in nature. The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season and are a combined 117-201 over the past four seasons. Last season was particularly dysfunctional, as owner James Dolan had a very public spat with Knicks legend Charles Oakley.

And as far as "hopeless," goes, well, the Knicks don't have much hope in the short-term; New York traded Carmelo Anthony to the Thunder and have embraced a full rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis.

The ads intend to tap into New York sports fans' (perhaps justified) anger over the franchise's recent futility and bleak immediate future. Still, they're pretty aggressive, particularly considering that they're in the Knicks' home city. Per an FS1 request, the ads will reportedly be taken down, reports ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The Knicks open the season vs. Anthony's new team, the Thunder, on Oct. 19.