Report: Nuggets, Gary Harris Agree to $84M Extension

Nuggets, Gary Harris reportedly agree on 4-year, $84 million contract extension

Scooby Axson
October 08, 2017

The Denver Nuggets and guard Gary Harris have agreed on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, reports ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the report, the deal has $74 million in guaranteed money, with several bonus clauses that are worth the extra $10 million in the contract. .

The 23-year-old Harris avoided going into the restricted free agency market by signing the deal before the Oct. 16 deadline, which is set for the draft class of 2014 to sign their rookie extensions.

Harris was the 19th overall selection in that 2014 draft out of Michigan State.

He has seen his scoring average rise in each of his three NBA seasons. Last year, Harris averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists while hitting 50% of his field goals.

