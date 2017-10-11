Andrew Wiggins Signs Extension With Timberwolves, Reportedly For Five-Years, $148 Million

Andrew Wiggins has finally signed his five-year extension with the Timberwolves.

By Chris Chavez
October 11, 2017

Andrew Wiggins finally signed his multi-year deal to remain with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced.

The deal has previously been reported to be for five-years and worth $148 million. Wiggins recently parted ways with agent Bill Duffy but the National Basketball Players Association has guidelines where agents have to get compensated for deals they helped negotiate. 

Minnesota owner Glen Taylor also wanted to sit down and meet with Wiggins to openly discuss their expectations and hopes for the Timberwolves' future. The extension kicks in for the 2018-19 season.

“I’m pleased that we’ve reached an agreement with Andrew on a contract extension,” Taylor said in a statement. “Andrew is one of the best young players in the NBA and he has the talent and work ethic to get even better and be a foundation for our franchise for many years.”

The Crossover's Top 100 NBA Players Watch List

Wiggins is coming off a season in which averaged 23.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Cavaliers but was dealt to the Timberwolves in the trade that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland. Wiggins went on to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and has started all but one game in the past three seasons.

