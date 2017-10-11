After spending more than two season with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas said he might not ever speak with his former general manager Danny Ainge again.

In a new story by Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins, Thomas discussed his feelings toward the Celtics after being traded from Boston to Cleveland.

Jenkins writes:

“I’ve been looking at this wall for five hours,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens texted Thomas after the trade, “trying to figure out what to say to you.” When Sacramento let Thomas walk in 2014, he left town telling himself, “F--- Sacramento. I’m about to kill those dudes.” When Phoenix exiled him the following winter, he pledged, “O.K., now they’re gonna get it.” But there will be no revenge tour this time. “Boston is going to be all love,” he vows, with one exception. “I might not ever talk to Danny again. That might not happen. I’ll talk to everybody else. But what he did, knowing everything I went through, you don’t do that, bro. That’s not right. I’m not saying eff you. But every team in this situation comes out a year or two later and says, ‘We made a mistake.’ That’s what they’ll say, too.”

• Isaiah Thomas Reflects on Last Season: 'I Should Have Sat Out the Playoffs'

On Wednesday, Danny Ainge responded to Thomas' quote.

"You know, that's the hard part of the job," Ainge says in the video. "I know that there's a lot of feelings that go on when these type of things happen as a player who was traded twice. So, I understand his sentiments, but you guys know how much I love Isaiah. He's a great kid and I wish him the best."

Ainge also said he would try to make a mends with Thomas, but isn't sure if it will happen because, "that takes two people."

The Celtics and Cavaliers play each other three times this season, but Thomas will miss the first game on Oct. 17 as he still recovers from his hip injury. The teams will play twice in Boston, first on Jan. 3 and then again on Feb. 11, and Thomas is expected to be back for both of those games.