Michael Jordan: 'I Smoke Six Cigars a Day'

That's a lot of cigars. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 12, 2017

Michael Jordan has joined Winston Churchill as perhaps the most iconic cigar smokers in history. Jordan's post-playing aesthetic is chilling on a golf course, with that one hoop earring in, and puffing on a stogie. The guy's earned the right to do basically whatever he wants.

Jordan did an interview with...wait for it...Cigar Aficionado for the magazine's upcoming 25th anniversary issue that hits newstands on Oct. 31, and he was asked how often he smokes. 

"I smoke six cigars a day," Jordan said. 

Yooooooooo! That's a lot of cigars! I'm not here to judge, but six cigars a day seems a bit indulgent, if not harmfully hedonistic. 

Jordan spoke on a number of other interesting topics, including who he thinks is the greatest basketball player of all time:

"I never played against Wilt Chamberlain, Jordan said. "I never played against Jerry West. To now say that one’s greater than the other is being a little bit unfair…I won six championships. Bill Russell won 11. Does that make Bill Russell better than me or make me better than him? No, because we played in different eras."

He also nixed the idea of his ever coaching an NBA team: 

"I have no patience for coaching. My biggest problem from a competitive standpoint is the focus of today’s athlete. For me to ask an individual to focus on the game the way I played would, in some ways, be unfair. And if he didn’t do it, there’s no telling where my emotions would be."

That's some first class passive aggression right there. He's basically saying that he can't coach because mamby-pamby millennial athletes today simply can't focus like MJ could. 

Never change, MJ. 

