LeBron James' Status Uncertain for Cavaliers' Season Opener Tuesday

LeBron James may not take the floor on Tuesday to open the season for the Cavaliers.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 15, 2017

The Cavaliers may be without LeBron James when they open the season Tuesday against the Celtics.

According Tom Withers of the Associated Press, coach Tyronn Lue said he does not know if James will be available for Tuesday's game because of an ankle injury. James only participated in part of practice Sunday.

James missed a bulk of the preseason because of his ankle, playing 30 minutes in just one contest.

Over the past three season, James played more than 10,400 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. He missed 27 games during that stretch as well.

After the game against Boston Tuesday, the Cavaliers play the Bucks on the road Friday and then the Magic at home Saturday.

