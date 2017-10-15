The Cavaliers may be without LeBron James when they open the season Tuesday against the Celtics.

According Tom Withers of the Associated Press, coach Tyronn Lue said he does not know if James will be available for Tuesday's game because of an ankle injury. James only participated in part of practice Sunday.

James missed a bulk of the preseason because of his ankle, playing 30 minutes in just one contest.

Over the past three season, James played more than 10,400 minutes between the regular season and playoffs. He missed 27 games during that stretch as well.

After the game against Boston Tuesday, the Cavaliers play the Bucks on the road Friday and then the Magic at home Saturday.