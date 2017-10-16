Kendrick Perkins Signs with Cavs' G-League Affiliate Canton Charge

Perkins was cut by the Cavaliers on Saturday.

By Nihal Kolur
October 16, 2017

After being cut by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, NBA free agent center Kendrick Perkins has signed for the Canton Charge, the Cavs' G-League affiliate, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports

Perkins, 32, has not played in the NBA since the 2015-16 season, but came into training camp this summer in exceptional shape. He was cut after appearing in three preseason games for the Cavs, averaging 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.1 minutes. While Cleveland did offer the veteran big man a chance to start a professional coaching career, Perkins told ESPN he still hopes to play again in the NBA. In a text message to ESPN on Monday, Perkins said "I'm serious and I'm committed to this [opportunity]. I will sacrifice to show the NBA."

According to Wojnarowski, Perkins believes his reputation as a strong locker room presence and mentor can be an asset to any team. He has often been the recipient of high praise from teammates and coaches, leading many to call him the best teammate in the NBA.

An Oral History of Kendrick Perkins: The NBA's Best Teammate

During a 13-year career, Perkins has played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. He was a key member of the 2008 Boston Celtics, where he won his first and only NBA championship. The veteran has averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds throughout his career.

