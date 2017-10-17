The Big Baller Brand Emojis Are Here and They Are Just as Awesome as You Would Expect

You can now communicate the way a Big Baller would.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 17, 2017

Finally, there are emojis for the Big Ballers.

Just in time for the start of the NBA season, the brand you love to hate is back with its next big thing: Big Baller Brand Emojis.

In what is either a stroke of genius or simply another ridiculous thing done by the Ball family, Big Baller Brand has teamed with Sportsmanias and released an app that allows you to share animated gifs of your favorite basketball family.

That's right.

For everybody who didn't have enough LaVar Ball in their life already, you can now download an animated LaVar Ball to help you properly communicate with your friends, family and coworkers.

The Thunder Gave Kevin Durant's Number to an Undrafted Rookie

Dancing Lonzo. Shirtless LaVar. LaMelo holding up a sign to recognize the 92 points he dropped in a game last season. All of emojis you need to convey your status as a Big Baller are now available for just $1.99.

Based on the screenshots available through the iTunes App Store, it seems like LiAngelo will not be featured, most likely due to his amateur status since he is now at UCLA.

But when you have the combination of Lonzo, LaMelo and LaVar, you can't really complain.

