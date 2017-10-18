The Spurs opened their season Wednesday at home against the Timberwolves.

After the national anthem played at AT&T Center, the Spurs then showed a video message that asked for fans to join them as they push for equality in the community and the country as a whole.

With the teams locking arms on the court, this message was shown on the video board:

"We understand your desire to attend our games as an escape and chosen form of entertainment. In fact, we feel there is a significant commonality in all of us that allows our community to be so special. That commonality should include aspirations for social justice, freedom of speech in its many forms, and equal opportunity for education and economic advancement regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or religion. It is our hope that we can, as a community, inspire and evoke real change. We ask that you join us in your daily lives in the pursuit of equality. And in that, e honor our country by exercising demands for what this great nation has promised and what our military continues to fight for."

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been quite vocal about his opposition to Donald Trump, whether it be for the immigration ban, birtherism, or almost any other action he's made that could possibly be seen as dividing the country.

Popovich, an Air Force veteran, is also the new coach for USA Basketball.