In each team's first game of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Wizards.

Philadelphia acquired the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this summer and chose University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz. Fultz will make his professional debut off the bench, while Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick headline the starting group. The 76ers have high hopes for the upcoming season as their young core looks to stay healthy and shine in a weak Eastern Conference.

Washington did not make many changes in the offseason but remain optimistic for the season ahead. John Wall and company have gone on the record stating anything short of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance would be a disappointment. The Wizards won 49 games last year and will look to build on their Eastern Conference Semifinal appearance last season.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN