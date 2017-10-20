The Houston Rockets have officially listed Chris Paul as day-to-day with a knee problem, and there are fears within the organization that he could miss a month with the issue, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Paul, 32, sat for the final stretch of the Rockets’ win over the Warriors on Wednesday with the issue and could apparently be out longer. The team ruled him out for Saturday’s game against the Mavericks. Stein reports Houston plans to be cautious with Paul, their big summer acquisition and a key component of the team’s aspirations.

Paul had four points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in his debut against Golden State.

In his absence, James Harden would likely absorb an even greater portion of the playmaking duties given the Rockets do not carry any other experienced point guards on the roster. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Rockets have been in contact with player agents as they consider adding another ballhandler for depth.