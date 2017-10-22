Hawks guard Dennis Schroder left Sunday's game against the Nets with an apparent ankle injury.

Late in the fourth quarter, Schroder drove for a layup. When Schroder went to jump for the attempt, his left foot planted on Nets guard Caris Levert's foot, and he appeared to roll his ankle.

Schroder immediately left the game and needed assistance as he was taken to the locker room. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off.

You can see the play below.

Dennis Schroder is down after this injury. He was assisted off the court pic.twitter.com/2CMtBNdFG6 — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 22, 2017

The Nets won the game 116-104.