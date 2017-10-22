Dennis Schroder Leaves Hawks Game Against Nets With Apparent Ankle Injury

Hawks guard Dennis Schroder stepped on Caris Levert's foot and then was unable to put eight on his left leg when he went to the locker room.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 22, 2017

Hawks guard Dennis Schroder left Sunday's game against the Nets with an apparent ankle injury.

Late in the fourth quarter, Schroder drove for a layup. When Schroder went to jump for the attempt, his left foot planted on Nets guard Caris Levert's foot, and he appeared to roll his ankle.

Schroder immediately left the game and needed assistance as he was taken to the locker room. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off.

You can see the play below.

The Nets won the game 116-104.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters