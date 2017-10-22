The Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Earl Watson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Suns are 0–3 to start the season. Watson was just starting his third season as the Suns' head coach. He took over in 2016 and finished the year with a 9–24 record in the last 33 games of the season. Last season, he posted a 24–58 record.

Suns owner Robert Sarver and general manager Ryan McDonough are meeting with the Suns' assistant coaches. Jay Triano will likely serve as the team's interim head coach, according to Wojnarowski.

The news of Watson's dismissal comes just an hour after Suns guard Eric Bledsoe made waves on social media for tweeting, "I Dont wanna be here."

Watson is the first NBA coach fired in more than a year. No head coach was fired last season.