Clippers guard Milos Teodosic is out indefinitely with a plantar fascia injury in left foot, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teodosic left Saturday night's home opener in the first half and underwent an MRI on Sunday.

The injury occurred when he went for an offensive rebound. He pulled up by the courtside seats and was unable to stand on his own for more than a few steps. Team trainers assisted him into the locker room. He was spotted on crutches after the game.

This is Teodosic's first season in the NBA. He signed with the Clippers in the offseason.

The Clippers are 2–0 on the season.