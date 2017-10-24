Markelle Fultz ‘Literally Cannot Raise Up His Arms to Shoot’ After Shoulder Procedure

Markelle Fultz’s shooting motion has confounded viewers all season. 

By Dan Gartland
October 24, 2017

Sixers rookie Markelle Fultz has confounded viewers this season with his suddenly atrocious shooting form. Now, we have an explanation. 

Fultz told NBC Sports on Tuesday that he is dealing with a shoulder injury that is hindering his ability to shoot and his agent expanded on the severity of the problem later Tuesday.

“Markelle had a shoulder injury and fluid drained out of the back of his shoulder,” Fultz’s agent, Raymond Brothers, told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “He literally cannot raise up his arms to shoot the basketball. He decided to try and fight through the pain to help the team. He has a great attitude. We are committed to finding a solution to get Markelle back to 100 percent.”

The issue is most evident on free throws but Fultz’s shots from the field don’t look any prettier. In either case, his arms extend awkwardly away from his body instead of raising up above his head and he fails to get much arc on his shot. 

It’s unclear if Fultz will sit out any games to recover, Wojnarowski reports. 

Fultz, the top pick in this year’s draft, is averaging 6.8 shot attempts per game this season but none of them have come from beyond 13 feet. Of his 27 field goal attempts, just seven have been from more than nine feet. After attempting 5.0 three-pointers per game in college at Washington, and shooting 41.3% from behind the arc, Fultz hasn’t attempted a three. 

