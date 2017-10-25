We all remember Brian Scalabrine’s legendary run with the Bulls, don’t we? Two seasons, 46 games played, an average of 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 4.6 minutes per game. His four-point, three-assist effort in a 39-point win over the Cavs on Jan. 20, 2012 will go down in the annals of Chicago basketball history.

So it makes sense that Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen would reach out to Scalabrine for permission to wear that hallowed No. 24 jersey.

Strange but true: The Bulls Lauri Markkanen asked Brian Scalabrine if he could wear No. 24. Now that's respect. Insane, yes. But respect. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) October 25, 2017

(Isola hosts a radio show with Scalabrine, so he would know.)

Did he also ask Tyrus Thomas? If he wanted to wear No. 8, would he have called Marco Belinelli? Did Denzel Valentine have to ask Michael Jordan if he could wear No. 45?