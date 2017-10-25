Lauri Markkanen Asked Brian Scalabrine For Permission to Wear His Old Number

Brian Scalabrine is hardly Michael Jordan, but OK. 

By Dan Gartland
October 25, 2017

We all remember Brian Scalabrine’s legendary run with the Bulls, don’t we? Two seasons, 46 games played, an average of 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 4.6 minutes per game. His four-point, three-assist effort in a 39-point win over the Cavs on Jan. 20, 2012 will go down in the annals of Chicago basketball history. 

So it makes sense that Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen would reach out to Scalabrine for permission to wear that hallowed No. 24 jersey.

(Isola hosts a radio show with Scalabrine, so he would know.)

Did he also ask Tyrus Thomas? If he wanted to wear No. 8, would he have called Marco Belinelli? Did Denzel Valentine have to ask Michael Jordan if he could wear No. 45?

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters